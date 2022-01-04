-
Feb. 22, 2016State Representatives question proposal to cut oil and gas tax creditsBy The Associated PressAs Alaska's Legislature digs through Governor…
-
Local governments win against oil companies on value of taxable propertyBy Associated PressThe Supreme Court in Alaska has upheld a ruling that the…
-
9/24/14 - Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski appears in ad supporting Republican candidate Dan SullivanMurkowski throws support behind Republican candidate Dan Sullivan for U.S. Senate Sen. Murkowski says she's disappointed by what she called the "dishonest…