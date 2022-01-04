Search Query
Show Search
People & Programs
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Music
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
KNBA News
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Support
Community Advisory Board
© 2022 KNBA
Menu
Music Matters
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KNBA - KBC
All Streams
People & Programs
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Music
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
KNBA News
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Support
Community Advisory Board
Swan Lake Fire
News
Out of the ashes: Ecologist hopes remnants of Swan Lake fire create prime habitat for burn morels
Tripp J Crouse
,
Almost a year ago on June 5, 2019, a lightning strike ignited the Swan Lake fire on the Kenai Peninsula. The fire burned more than 167,000 acres.The…
Listen
•
3:41