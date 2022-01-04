Search Query
state disaster declaration
KNBA Newscasts
6/16/15 The Sockeye fire near Willow slows as a new wildfire burns near Sterling
A new map of the Sockeye Fire near Willow shows it grew modestly on Monday, to 7-point-5-thousand acres. Fire activity was on the northeast and southeast…
