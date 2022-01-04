state budget

-
Sitka state Sen. Bert Stedman has one word for the governor’s plan to sell of the state-owned Sheldon Jackson Museum: Crazy.The state Division of Alaska…
The Dunleavy administration’s second-in-command faced skepticism over the governor’s proposed deep cuts to state services and agencies at an Alaska Native…
The legislative session is almost halfway over, and House District 38 Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky is just getting started with her committee work. Along with…
By Alexandra Gutierrez, APRNThe Alaska House and Senate have reached a deal on the state’s operating budget. For weeks, the two bodies have been at an…
Alaska House Minority leader Chris Tuck says he does not believe lawmakers are any closer to a budget deal. Tuck and House Speaker Mike Chenault have been…
The Alaska House and Senate are moving their work from Juneau to Anchorage. Legislative majority leaders made the announcement the same day the Governor…
By Ben Matheson, KYUKThe path to unified management of Kuskokwim salmon stocks is uncharted, but along the way, the newly established Kuskokwim River…
Aid to needy families, state child support services funding at riskState officials have said federal funding could be on the line if the Legislature does…
Next year's operating and capital budgets total $12.8 billion, $400,000 less than this years, but still with a $1.4 billion dollar deficit.A member of…
