-
Alaska lawmakers are considering legalizing hatcheries to boost wild shellfish stocks like king crab and mussels. It’s an idea that’s been around since at…
-
Most coastal residents have heard about Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning and the dangers that it poses to humans. But it’s not just people that can get sick…
-
Kachemak Bay was once abundant with crab, shrimp and other shellfish species. But by the early 1990s, populations hit rock bottom. Now, a scientist and a…
-
Researchers in Sitka have been looking at the impact of microplastics on local shellfish. Their findings illustrate a possible connection between…
-
New technology allows monitoriing of ocean acidification as it occursBy Johanna Eurich, Freelance Journalist – AnchorageAlaska's Shellfish hatcheries are…