Sen. Dan Sullivan
KNBA Newscasts
1/6/15 - State to investigate allegations of sexual assault, misconduct in Alaska National Guard
Special investigator to be hired to look into claims of misconduct in Alaska National Guard Attorney General Craig Richards is in the process of hiring a…
