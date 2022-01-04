-
Warming rivers play an increasingly important role in melting sea ice and rising air temperatures in the Arctic, according to a new study published in the…
An unusual mortality event, or UME, was designated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for ice seals in the Bering Strait region…
With a poor start for ice forming in northern Alaska waters this season, the latest climate forecasts predict sea ice may not reach Western Alaska until…
Winter storms and blustery weather currently buffeting the Bering Sea have caused sea ice coverage to be reduced by almost 25 percent since late January,…
Ice seals thought to be most affected by the disappearance of arctic sea ice seem to be doing well, according to data presented at the Alaska Marine…
By the Associated PressU.S. and Canadian scientists say less sea ice in the Arctic has meant more precipitation. Dartmouth College researcher Ben Kopec…
Dec. 3, 2015We Are All Related HereJoaqlin Estus, KNBAA Pennsylvania filmmaker had seen the many stories about climate change and looming disasters, and…
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Are federal, state agencies up to the task?Today we’ll hear the fourth in a series of stories about climate change and…
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Shores bare of sea ice expose Kivalina to fierce fall stormsBy JoaqlinEstusHere’s the first in a series of stories on…
Due to shrinking and disappearing sea ice caused by climate change, tens of thousands of Pacific walrus have hauled out on shore near Pt. Lay, a village…