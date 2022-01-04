-
Dec. 28, 2015Dept. of Administration to shift part of $10 billion debt to local governmentsBy the Associated PressState and municipal leaders are…
-
Local governments win against oil companies on value of taxable propertyBy Associated PressThe Supreme Court in Alaska has upheld a ruling that the…
-
The slide show above gives glimpses of life in the dozens of villages in Alaska that lack flush toilets and running water. To find out more, click on the…
-
April 27, 2015How the lack of running water and flush toilets affects public health in AlaskaYou don't have to go to a foreign country to find Third World…
-
April 22, 2015Join the FACEBOOK discussion HEREWith dwindling federal and state funding for water and sewer systems, alternatives are needed. Find out…
-
Use of “honey buckets” is on the rise as funding falls and costly systems failBy Johanna EurichWater and sewer sanitation are still a challenge in many…
-
Yesterday (Thursday) Alaskans shared some of the concerns about and hopes for the Arctic with the newly appointed U.S. Special Representative for the…