It’s pretty well established that Alaska has more rivers and streams than any other state in the United States — which is hardly surprising, since it’s…
A third of the state’s subsistence salmon harvest was caught in Bristol Bay in 2017, according to a McKinley Research Group report. Critical to Bristol…
The size of king salmon returning to Western Alaska rivers to spawn has decreased over the past few decades. Researchers at the University of Alaska…
The board of a regional non-profit hatchery association may change its releases for king salmon from Crystal Lake hatchery south of Petersburg. That’s…
State biologists have again predicted underperforming king salmon runs in the Taku and Stikine river systems. That means Southeast Alaska’s troll and…
Around October every year for the last 19 years, Unalaska High School students have been wading into the Iliuliuk River, under science teacher Steven…
Mushers on the Yukon River are struggling to feed their dogs because of weak king and chum salmon runs this year.Pat Moore is one of nine mushers that…
The state of Alaska has told hatchery operators in Southeast Alaska it is ending a program that provides funding for king and coho salmon production. That…
Four aging dams on the Klamath River are coming down. Their completion between 1921 and 1964 brought hydroelectric power to Northern California. It also…
Over the last decade, two massive marine heatwaves, better known as “blobs” swept the North Pacific Ocean, raising surface temperatures more than 5…