Today, March 30th, is the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of Cession, between the US and Russia, It's the basis of Seward's Day, an official State of…
Fire danger remains highCooler weather is helping fire crews, and there have been no new evacuations. However 314 fires are burning in Alaska, and fire…
House and Senate negotiators have rejected negotiated pay increases for more than a dozen labor union contracts for the upcoming fiscal year. A conference…
In 2009-2010, Alaska ranked among the top 10 states in several categories of illegal drug use, something law enforcement and court officials would like to…
British Columbia Environment Ministry officials say water that poured out of a massive mine-tailings pond last week appears to be safe, and won't harm the…
A petition to return Alaska to Russia garnered 30,000 signatures - far short of the 100,000 needed to merit a response -- but another's been…