-
A coalition including environmental groups, Tribes and fishermen filed a lawsuit to restore Roadless Rule protections to 9 million acres of Tongass…
-
‘Another broken promise’: Tribes say feds ignored their input on Roadless Rule exemption for TongassChanging a federal rule isn’t simple, but the Trump administration is on the verge of doing it. Last month it started a 30-day clock to completely exempt…
-
The U.S. Forest Service quietly hit another milestone in its ongoing efforts to consider building new roads in the Tongass National Forest. Last month, it…
-
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and the Trump administration want to modify a rule that protects national forests from certain development. The roadless rule…