respiratory infection

April 29, 2015Even rural communities that have raised the money to build modern sanitation systems face the threat of their ultimate failure due to the…
April 27 How many times a day do you wash your hands? If you have running water, you probably wash your hands many times a day, each time in clean, warm…
April 27, 2015How the lack of running water and flush toilets affects public health in AlaskaYou don't have to go to a foreign country to find Third World…
April 15, 2015News Director Joaqlin Estus is producing a series of stories about rural sanitation in Alaska. Check back to see photos and interviews in…
State contributes 25% required match for federal fundsMembers of the Legislative Bush Caucus last week in a “Lunch and Learn” session on rural sanitation…
Use of “honey buckets” is on the rise as funding falls and costly systems failBy Johanna EurichWater and sewer sanitation are still a challenge in many…