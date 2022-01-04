Search Query
Show Search
People & Programs
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Music
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
KNBA News
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Support
Community Advisory Board
© 2022 KNBA
Menu
Music Matters
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KNBA - KBC
All Streams
People & Programs
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Music
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
KNBA News
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Support
Community Advisory Board
Rep. Jonathan Keriss-Tomkins
KNBA Newscasts
2/11/15 - Proposed bill would authorize Native language charter schools
Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins says successful programs in other countries are the model for proposed Native language immersion charter schoolsBy Ed…
Listen
•
3:32