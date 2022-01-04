Search Query
Red Devil Mine
News
BLM urges public to comment on Red Devil mine cleanup plan
The Red Devil mercury mine used to be the largest in the state. But once it was no longer profitable, the owners walked away, leaving behind a toxic mess…
3:13