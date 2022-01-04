-
Editor's note: The deadline has been extend to October 2021. For Alaskans who travel by plane, heading to a DMV to sign up for a federally-mandated REAL…
-
Starting in October, if you want to fly on a commercial flight anywhere in the United States, you will need a federally-compliant REAL ID, or an official…
-
October 1 carries a deadline that will affect all Alaskans who travel by plane. That’s the day that passengers will need a federally-recognized REAL…
-
One Alaska representative wants Gov. Mike Dunleavy to ask President Donald Trump for an extension of the REAL ID deadline and additional funding for…