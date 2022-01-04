-
Content warning: This article includes mentions of sexual assault and abuse that may be uncomfortable for some readers. Resources are available at the…
Tribal Judge Ingrid Cumberlidge is the state's first Missing and Murdered Indeginous Persons coordinator. Cumberlidge is Aleut and Tlingit. She’s from…
A bill that would substantially reform the state’s Village Public Safety Officer Program received public testimony from various Native leaders across the…
Residents of the Northwest Arctic village of Noorvik, where there is no village public safety officer, say their town is feeling increasingly unsafe.…
In 2019, U.S. Attorney General William Barr declared a public law enforcement emergency for rural Alaska after his visit to the state. Alaska lawmakers…
Since late October, KNOM has reported on four incidents in which Alaska State Troopers responded to a community in the Bering Strait region but did not…
Alaska has the nation’s highest rates of sexual assault, and the state wants to improve how it responds to people who report these crimes to the Alaska…
For more than a year, Nome community members have pushed the Nome Police Department to change the way sexual assault cases are handled. Now, the police…
For nearly a year, Nome citizens have publicly cried out for transparency and accountability from their police department. In September, the department…
The statistics tracking the number of Native women who have disappeared in the U.S. are tough.And Alaska, with its small population, has the fourth…