Search Query
Show Search
People & Programs
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Music
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
KNBA News
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Support
Community Advisory Board
© 2022 KNBA
Menu
Music Matters
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KNBA - KBC
All Streams
People & Programs
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Music
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
KNBA News
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Support
Community Advisory Board
Point Clarence
KNBA Newscasts
5/22/14 KNBA News - Smoke from wildfires blankets Anchorage, triggering a health advisory
A health advisory is in effect for areas from Soldotna to Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna valley as some 200 firefighters work to contain a wildfire…
Listen
•
4:50