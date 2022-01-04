Search Query
Music Matters
Peter Wilson
Family of Ashley Johnson-Barr hopes sentencing brings some closure, raises public safety awareness
A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 10-year-old Kotzebue girl has been sentenced to 99 years in prison.Utqiaġvik Superior Court Judge Nelson Traverso…
