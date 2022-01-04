Search Query
KNBA Newscasts
3/28/14 KNBA NEWS - Pentagon to investigate alleged sexual abuse by Alaska National Guard members
Alaska National Guard officials say 29 cases of sexual assault have been reported since 2009; of those 21 were closed or suspended.The Senate Finance…
