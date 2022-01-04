-
When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied the Pebble Limited Partnership a federal permit to develop a mine under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act,…
An environmental group released secretly recorded video clips on Sept. 21, of Pebble Mine executives saying that Donlin Gold can’t afford to build its…
The Pebble Limited Partnership is one step away from a federal permit for the proposed Pebble Mine, a deeply controversial development that would tap…
The Environmental Protection Agency issued harsh assessments of the proposed Pebble Mine, and they’ve made an impression on Lisa Murkowski. But the…
Thousands of people in the Pacific Northwest — commercial fishermen, their crews, sport fishermen, seafood processors, even many boat builders — depend on…
Jan. 13, 2016Report Finds No Wrongdoing in EPA Study of Pebble MineBy the Associated PressA watchdog agency has found no evidence of bias in how the…
U.S. District Court Judge H. Russel Holland Monday put a temporary hold on the EPA's 404(c) process on the Pebble Mine, a process that allows EPA to…
Pollsters are closely watching races in a few states to see whether Democrats are going to hang on to their majority in the U.S. Senate. In Alaska,…
Hundreds of people turned out in Anchorage Tuesday to comment on a proposal that would severely restrict development of the massive gold-and-copper Pebble…