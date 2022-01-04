-
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the Trump administration was wrong to reverse protections for the Pacific walrus.. The ruling…
-
Due to shrinking and disappearing sea ice caused by climate change, tens of thousands of Pacific walrus have hauled out on shore near Pt. Lay, a village…
-
Experts discuss the need for a comprehensive, strategic approach to the ArcticArctic experts and policy leaders gathered at the Center for Strategic and…
-
Alaskans will find out the size of the Permanent Fund dividends in a week. Dividends based on the five-year investment earnings are distributed annually…