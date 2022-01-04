operating budget

-
The Alaska House and Senate are moving their work from Juneau to Anchorage. Legislative majority leaders made the announcement the same day the Governor…
No new contracts for the Knik Arm Crossing, Susitna-Watana Dam, Alaska Stand-along Pipeline, Ambler Road, Juneau Access Road, and Kodiak Launch Complex…
Next year's operating and capital budgets total $12.8 billion, $400,000 less than this years, but still with a $1.4 billion dollar deficit.A member of…
