-
House Majority divided on payments to oil companiesBy the Associated PressRepublican House Speaker Mike Chenault said his caucus is not ready to vote on…
-
KNBA News - Rural, urban residents alike will see decrease in law enforcement services from troopersThirty State Trooper positions eliminated, more cuts comingBy JoaqlinEstus, KNBARural residents already complain that state troopers are slow to respond…
-
Governor holds back $200 million in oil tax credit paymentsGov. Bill Walker has reduced by $200 million the amount available to pay for oil tax credits…