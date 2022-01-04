-
In Northwest Alaska, tax increase prompts lawsuitBy the Associated PressA world-class zinc mine operating in northwest Alaska is suing the Northwest…
-
8/20/15Controversial Anchorage Legislative Office lease subject of lawsuitBy The Associated PressDiscovery will begin in a lawsuit challenging the…
-
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Shores bare of sea ice expose Kivalina to fierce fall stormsBy JoaqlinEstusHere’s the first in a series of stories on…
-
In the Northwest Arctic Borough, caribou users are concerned about a big drop in the number of caribou, and potential effects of a proposed road through…