-
The American Civil Liberties Union wants a federal court to hold the city of Nome in contempt – for allegedly withholding police audits and emails in a…
-
Florence Okpealuk, a 33-year-old Nome woman, went missing at the end of August.Since then, the community, police and the FBI have been looking for clues…
-
The Nome Police Deparmtent is under scrutiny after some community members questioned why officers used force on a man who was already on the ground.The…
-
Results from a long-anticipated audit of the Nome Police Department have now been pushed back indefinitely.The Nome Common Council discussed public safety…
-
This coming fall, the Nome elementary school will debut Nome’s first Inupiaq immersion program in an ongoing effort to revitalize one of many Alaska…
-
Norton Sound Health Corporation will increase its testing capabilities with more supplies to help fight the potential spread of the coronavirus in the…
-
A new multimedia exhibit at the Carrie M. McLain Memorial Museum showcases traditional Native foods and the ways they are prepared throughout the Bering…
-
Scientists from all over the world come to Nome each summer for various research projects. The first wave of studies this season included researchers from…
-
Norton Sound Health Corporation held its first ever Plant Symposium in Nome, funded by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. The mini grant for…
-
For more than a year, Nome community members have pushed the Nome Police Department to change the way sexual assault cases are handled. Now, the police…