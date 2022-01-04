-
The partial federal shutdown is putting strain on some Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizations. Some are dipping into reserves in order to pay for…
-
By Daysha Eaton, KBBI - HomerFor years, the Ninilchik tribe has been seeking — and last week was granted — approval to use a more effective method of…
-
By Daysha Eaton, KBBI - HomerFor years, the Ninilchik Traditional Council has been seeking approval to use a more effective method of catching their…
-
Jan. 13, 2016Report Finds No Wrongdoing in EPA Study of Pebble MineBy the Associated PressA watchdog agency has found no evidence of bias in how the…