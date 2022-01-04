National Park Service

-
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the state controls rivers running through Alaska’s federal conservation lands. It’s the second consideration…
-
Jan. 20, 2016Legislators challenged by budget deficit caused by low oil pricesBy Associated PressThe Alaska legislative session started yesterday (Jan.…
-
August 18, 2015Little Diomede villagers to renew ties severed in the late 1940s by the Cold WarResidents of a tiny Alaska village are trying to resurrect…
-
Aug. 18, 2015Arctic offshore drilling gets federal approvalThe federal government has given Royal Dutch Shell the final permit it needs to drill for oil…
-
Strong winds knocked down power lines around Anchorage, leaving 70 to 80 percent of Anchorage without power Saturday morning.Rain nearly knocked out the…
-
In the Northwest Arctic Borough, caribou users are concerned about a big drop in the number of caribou, and potential effects of a proposed road through…
-
Second of two newscasts for Wed. 4/16/14: Subsistence users give the Federal Subsistence Board several ideas for changes as it reviews its process for…
-
One of two newscasts for Wed. 4/16/14: The state of Alaska harshly criticized the Federal Subsistence Board for cutting state fish and game subsistence…
-
Sixty-nine mushers, each with a team of 16 dogs, are on their way to Nome in the Iditarod Sled-dog Race. Mushers include three Alaska Natives: Inupiaq…