-
During a virtual discussion August 27, hosted by the American Public Health Association, the director of a newly formed Indigenous-led non-profit talked…
-
Tribal Judge Ingrid Cumberlidge is the state's first Missing and Murdered Indeginous Persons coordinator. Cumberlidge is Aleut and Tlingit. She’s from…
-
On July 27, the U.S. Department of Interior announced it will open its first office dedicated to investigating cold cases in what has been called an…
-
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate agreed to spend $6.5 million to tackle the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women.It’s a small line-item within a…