Former military affairs official McHugh Pierre to handle Republican Senate Majority media strategy after being fired by Gov. Sean ParnellBy Alexandra…
Special investigator to be hired to look into claims of misconduct in Alaska National Guard Attorney General Craig Richards is in the process of hiring a…
Emails describe chaplain's concerns, fears about Alaska National Guard leadershipThe Department of Law has begun releasing records about the Governor's…
"Scathing" report leads to Alaska National Guard firingsThree leaders of the Alaska National Guard have been fired from their positions. The removal of…
A scathing report into allegations of sexual assault in the Alaska National Guard finds victims lack confidence in leadership, and fear retaliation for…