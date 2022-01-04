-
A mistake prevented residents of a Y-K Delta community from being able to vote in Alaska's primary election. The Alaska Division of Elections said that it…
The village of Mertarvik is one step closer to having a commercial runway. The Newtok Native Corporation finalized a land sale with the Alaska Department…
In October, about 130 people made the move to the new community of Mertarvik. That still leaves most of the village’s residents in Newtok, wondering when…
In the first year at Mertarvik, the village council banished someone for selling alcohol. But 9 miles away in Newtok, residents say that bootleggers are…
It’s been almost a year since a third of Newtok's residents moved away from their eroding village. Nine miles away in Mertarvik, they’ve gained more than…