-
May 9, 2016 7:30 a.m. newscastThe Alaska House plans to appeal Governor's order to expand Medicaid expansion, despite staff attorneys' opinion that that…
-
May 3, 2016Legislators have 45 days to negotiate purchase of building at Minnesota and BensonThe Legislative Council voted Monday evening to spend $12.5…
-
Jan. 22, 2016In his second State of the State address to the Legislature, Governor Bill Walker recapped his first year in office, and described some of…
-
8/19/15Legislative panel votes to spend $450K to stop Medicaid expansion in courtBy Annie Feidt, APRNA legislative panel has voted to sue Gov. Bill Walker…
-
The Anchorage assembly has passed the city budget, after a mayor's veto and a last-minute deal over money for a utility the administration has proposed…
-
Legislative session continues past scheduled adjournment dateLawmakers gave themselves another day to stay in session and work out an agreement on the…
-
4/17/15 - Gov. speaks at Juneau Medicaid expansion rally, and announces changes for Native adoptionsGov. Bill Walker, rally-goers urge Legislative vote on Medicaid expansionGovernor Bill Walker spoke at a rally Thursday in favor of Medicaid expansion…
-
Medicaid reform bill introduced in last week of Legislative sessionThe House Finance Committee has introduced legislation focused on reforming Alaska's…
-
Controlling Medicaid costs a priority Senate Finance Committee co-chair Pete Kelly doesn't intend to include Medicaid expansion in the initial draft of a…
-
Legislators hear another perspective as they consider a proposal by Gov. Bill Walker to expand Medicaid to low-income Alaskans Legislators, aides and…