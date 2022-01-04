-
Feb. 17, 2016Former Senator Mark Begich to focus on business, familyBy Associated PressFormer U.S. Sen. Mark Begich says he will not run for any elected…
-
Nov. 18, 2015Association of Village Council Presidents announces plan to create dozens of tribal courts in Y-K regionBy Anna Rose McArthur, KYUK-BethelAn…
-
Oct. 13, 2015Governor, Anchorage Mayor declare second Monday of October Indigenous Peoples DayAlaska is now the first state to recognize the second Monday…
-
During his welcome address at the Glacier conference Monday, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced an energy saving measure he’s implementing – a…
-
By Liz Ruskin, APRNNext week, downtown Anchorage will be crawling with dignitaries, in town for an international conference hosted by the State…
-
KNBA News - Rural, urban residents alike will see decrease in law enforcement services from troopersThirty State Trooper positions eliminated, more cuts comingBy JoaqlinEstus, KNBARural residents already complain that state troopers are slow to respond…
-
7/1/15 Mayor Dan Sullivan packs up; New estimate shows big drop in polar bear numbers in 10-15 yearsOutgoing Mayor Dan Sullivan packsBy Zachariah Hughes, APRNToday [July 1] marks the end of Dan Sullivan's six years as mayor of Anchorage. As Sullivan…