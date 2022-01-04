Search Query
Show Search
People & Programs
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Music
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
KNBA News
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Support
Community Advisory Board
© 2022 KNBA
Menu
Music Matters
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KNBA - KBC
All Streams
People & Programs
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Weekly Schedule
Programs
Staff & Volunteers
Music
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
Indigenous Music
KNBA Playlists
Live In-Studio
Volunteers Shows
KNBA News
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Morning News Stories
Our Community
Support
Community Advisory Board
logo
KNBA Newscasts
KNBA News - Use of the term "Eskimo" gets mixed responses; Alaska Native Arts Foundation closing
Feb. 4, 2015Alaska Airlines apologizes and pulls “Our Eskimo” term from ad campaignBy Daysha Eaton, KBBI – HomerTiffany Zulkosky wrote a letter to Alaska…
Listen
•
5:19