-
Oct. 30, 2015 Lawmakers: TransCanada buyout likely, but is state ready?Lawmakers say it’s all but inevitable the legislature will approve the governor’s…
-
Oct. 29, 2015Buyout of LNG pipeline partner getting close look by LegislatorsLawmakers are in special session to decide whether to take a larger stake in…
-
Oct. 27, 2015Gas pipeline partner supports state buyout proposalA TransCanada Corp. spokesman says the company respects Gov. Bill Walker's wishes to take…
-
Oct. 26, 2015Risks, rewards at issueBy The Associated PressRepublican legislative leaders say they want to know more about the potential risks and rewards…
-
Japanese consider Alaskan Liquefied Natural Gas a possible alternative to nuclear powerGov. Bill Walker called the agreement an important first step for…
-
Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m. for Alaska's primary election. On the ballot are nominations for the offices of U.S. Senate, U.S.…
-
Companies have applied for an export license from the U.S. Department of Energy, proposing to move up to 20 million meteric tons of LNG from Alaska for 30…
-
The House Resources Committee is revising a bill to advance a major liquified natural gas project with 25% state participation.Supporters of a minimum…