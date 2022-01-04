-
Monday (Aug. 15), Alaska Attorney General JahnaLindemuth announced she will drop an appeal in a case involving increased tribal jurisdiction through…
-
By Emily Files, KHNS - HainesA Haines tribe is calling a recent decision by a U.S. Court of Appeals a “historic victory.” The Chilkoot Indian Association…
-
ANWR also on Governor's list of topics to discuss with PresidnetGov. Bill Walker said he plans to emphasize the importance of the state being able to…
-
Governor Bill Walker’s administration opposes tribes taking “land into trust.”Monday the Alaska Department of Law filed a brief appealing court rulings in…
-
Sovereignty over tribal lands the subject of Gov. Walker meetings in rural AlaskaIn 2006 tribes sued the federal government over the right to transfer…
-
State's request for a delay is an attempt to find a political fix, according to tribes' attorneyGovernor Bill Walker’s administration is seeking a delay…
-
12/19/14 - Interior Dept. issues regulations allowing Alaska tribes to put lands in protected statusAlaskan tribes allowed to exercise same rights as lower 48 tribesTribes in Alaska are celebrating a decision that allows them to apply to have lands…