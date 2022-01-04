-
Governor Bill Walker, Commissioner Pat Kemp at odds on Knik Arm Bridge, Juneau Access RoadThe head of the state Department of Transportation and Public…
-
Gov. Walker cuts former Governor's infrastructure budget in halfBy Alexandra Guttierrez, Alaska Public Radio NetworkBy law, Alaska's governor is required…
-
Teams buoyed by hope, sense of new beginnings despite state's financesThis weekend, Walker-Mallott transition teams met at the University of Alaska…
-
A new law drops a proposed public-private partnership for Knik crossing funding. The plan now is for to use public funds, two-thirds of which will be…
-
The state Senate passed an Omnibus Education Bill yesterday that's headed to Conference Committee, where House and Senate members will hammer out…