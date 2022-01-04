-
The first bill to come out of the Legislative special session may be one that streamlines handling of children in state custody. All the testimony…
House Majority divided on payments to oil companiesBy the Associated PressRepublican House Speaker Mike Chenault said his caucus is not ready to vote on…
The Pavlov volcanic eruption has been downgraded from Red Alert to Orange Watch status.From the Alaska Volcano Observatory:The eruption of Pavlof Volcano…
Feb. 17, 2016Former Senator Mark Begich to focus on business, familyBy Associated PressFormer U.S. Sen. Mark Begich says he will not run for any elected…
Feb. 8, 2016Honesty about our history important to healing racial divisionsBy JoaqlinEstus, KNBA – AnchorageThe First Alaskans Institute hosted a…
Feb. 4, 2015Alaska Airlines apologizes and pulls “Our Eskimo” term from ad campaignBy Daysha Eaton, KBBI – HomerTiffany Zulkosky wrote a letter to Alaska…
Jan. 28, 2016Residents petition to recall NSB Mayor Charlotte Brower Associated PressNorth Slope officials have called for a special election to recall…
Jan. 25, 2016Quake-related Natural Gas Leaks Lead to Destruction of Four Houses in Kenai By Joaqlin Estus, KNBA-Anchorage and Jenny Neyman,…
In a Rasmuson survey, Alaskans share ideas on how to handle state budget deficit By Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - JuneauAlaskans are increasingly concerned…
Jan. 20, 2016Legislators challenged by budget deficit caused by low oil pricesBy Associated PressThe Alaska legislative session started yesterday (Jan.…