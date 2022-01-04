-
Local governments win against oil companies on value of taxable propertyBy Associated PressThe Supreme Court in Alaska has upheld a ruling that the…
-
The slide show above gives glimpses of life in the dozens of villages in Alaska that lack flush toilets and running water. To find out more, click on the…
-
May 1, 2015Over the past four days, we have brought you stories that go out into the field for an in-depth look at Alaska's rural sanitation situation - a…
-
April 30, 2015What if you didn’t have piped water and sewer, and the government wasn’t picking up the tab to get you some? How would you find a low-cost…
-
April 29, 2015Even rural communities that have raised the money to build modern sanitation systems face the threat of their ultimate failure due to the…
-
Legislators cut funding for a rural school the state is legally obligated to buildBy Alexandra Gutierrez, APRNOn Wednesday, the Senate Finance committee…
-
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Food securityBy Joaqlin EstusHere's the second in our series on Climate Change and Alaska Natives.Wild foods are…
-
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Shores bare of sea ice expose Kivalina to fierce fall stormsBy JoaqlinEstusHere’s the first in a series of stories on…