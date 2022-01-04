-
A subsistence staple, bowhead whales now face predation from killer whales as Arctic sea ice shrinksFor subsistence hunters in the northern parts of Alaska, the bowhead whale has been a part of their diet for generations. However, scientists have found…
-
The National Marine Fisheries Service says shutting down Southeast Alaska’s king salmon season would contribute little to saving an endangered population…
-
A conservation organization based in Washington state is threatening to sue the federal government over the management of Alaska’s chinook salmon…
-
Chinook salmon, also known as king salmon, are getting smaller, and a team of scientists at the University of Washington think they know why. A new study…