kick the bucket

May 1, 2015Over the past four days, we have brought you stories that go out into the field for an in-depth look at Alaska's rural sanitation situation - a…
April 30, 2015What if you didn’t have piped water and sewer, and the government wasn’t picking up the tab to get you some? How would you find a low-cost…
April 29, 2015Even rural communities that have raised the money to build modern sanitation systems face the threat of their ultimate failure due to the…
April 28, 2015Most of us have never lived with without running water at home. Today, we’ll learn about some people who are just getting used to it, and…
April 27 How many times a day do you wash your hands? If you have running water, you probably wash your hands many times a day, each time in clean, warm…
April 27, 2015How the lack of running water and flush toilets affects public health in AlaskaYou don't have to go to a foreign country to find Third World…
April 22, 2015Join the FACEBOOK discussion HEREWith dwindling federal and state funding for water and sewer systems, alternatives are needed. Find out…
