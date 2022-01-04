Search Query
Joe Biden
News
Biden’s pick for Interior secretary is a passionate foe of drilling in Arctic Refuge
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Congresswoman Deb Haaland to be the next secretary of Interior.The New Mexico Democrat is a member of the Pueblo of…
