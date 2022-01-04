indigenous

-
Our guest today on Morning Line, Program Coordinator Crystal Marrs, came by to share an update on the IndigeDance challenge, an opportunity for Alaska…
Sen. Dan Sullivan turns attention to veterans' health care U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan is hosting meetings in Alaska to hear from veterans on health care…
By law, the Legislature is allotted ninety days in session, but despite meeting into the early hours this morning, it hasn't finished its work. It's…
Alaska National Guard officials say 29 cases of sexual assault have been reported since 2009; of those 21 were closed or suspended.The Senate Finance…
