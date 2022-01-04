-
The partial federal shutdown is putting strain on some Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizations. Some are dipping into reserves in order to pay for…
-
by the Associated PressGov. Bill Walker is proposing a new, statewide 3-percent sales and use tax, an alternative to his proposal to reinstate a personal…
-
Ten years ago, the American Dental Association unsuccessfully sued to get the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to halt its Alaska Dental Health…
-
Decision comes in one of Pebble Limited's lawsuits against the EPAA court ruling has put a halt to the Environmental Protection Agency’s work on the…
-
Housing to increase access to health services for Alaska NativesTribal, federal, state, and private sector leaders Wednesday {may 20, 2015] kicked off…
-
Bill would give Alcoholic Beverages Control Board oversight of marijuanaBy Zacharia Hughes, APRNA bill that is fundamental to setting up legal regulations…
-
Sen. Mark Begich makes land trade for an Arctic port a high priorityEarlier this week, Sen. Begich conceded he lost the election, but for now, until Jan.…
-
As KTOO's Lisa Phu reports, the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium has signed an agreement to receive a $53 million settlement from the Indian…
-
The Indian Health Service has agree to pay $153 million to the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to clear up a 15-year backlog of underpayments for…
-