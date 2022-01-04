-
The state of Texas, four Tribes and several parents filed petitions to ask the Supreme Court to review whether the Indian Child Welfare Act is…
The award-winning podcast “This Land” returns for a second season. This one examines the legal attacks on a 40-plus-year old federal law meant to protect…
A lawsuit challenging the Indian Child Welfare Act received a split decision in federal appeals court on April 6, 2021. The law, the lawsuit and the split…
A Washington state Supreme Court decision could mean a legal victory for Native communities in terms of child welfare cases.Washington Supreme Court ruled…
In Washington State Supreme Court, an Alaska Native Tribe and others are challenging a decision in a child custody case. According to court documents, in…
Conference Committee, House and Senate scheduled to meet FridayRepresentatives of the state House and Senate serving on the Legislative Conference…
4/17/15 - Gov. speaks at Juneau Medicaid expansion rally, and announces changes for Native adoptionsGov. Bill Walker, rally-goers urge Legislative vote on Medicaid expansionGovernor Bill Walker spoke at a rally Thursday in favor of Medicaid expansion…
Tununak v state of Alaska is "potentially explosive"Yesterday, the state Department of Law asked the Alaska Supreme Court for more time in a case tribes…
State asks Alaska Supreme Court for a 30-day extension in Tununak vs. State of Alaska caseThe state today [Monday] asked the Alaska Supreme Court for more…
Tribes say the Governor's position creates obstacles for relatives and tribal members who want to adopt a Native childThe Alaska Federation of Natives and…