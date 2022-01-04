Gwitchin Athabascan

-
5/10/16Legislation restricts who can teach sexual education, and postpone standardized testing for two years.State struggles to translate ballots into six…
-
10/7/14 - Alaska gay marriage ban goes to court; Translating election materials to Gwitchin not easyAs the U.S. Supreme Court declines to review appeals from five states seeking to prohibit same sex marriage, a federal judge is scheduled to hear…
-
A federal district court has sided with four villages who filed suit saying the state needs to do more to protect voting rights of non-English speaking…