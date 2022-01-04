-
Haines museum reveals centuries-old formline paintings on Lingít bentwood boxes with infrared photosThe Haines Sheldon Museum is showcasing a display of newly revealed Lingít formline images. The museum staff used an infrared camera to photograph…
Capital City Fire and Rescue recently refurbished one of its ambulances. It saved the city the expense of buying a new one. And as an added bonus, the…
The Rasmuson Foundation recognized Haines master carver Wayne Price as its 2020 Distinguished Artist. Each year the foundation presents the $40,000 award…