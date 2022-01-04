First Alaskans Institute

-
Feb. 5, 2016Legislators to hear public comments on proposals to cut into PFDsBy the Associated PressAlaskans get their first chance tonight to tell…
-
Feb. 12, 2016Judiciary budget cut $3.4 million By the Associated PressThe chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court says he may need to reduce court hours…
-
Alaskans to comment on directing Permanent Fund earnings to budget rather than, in part, to dividendsBy Andrew Kitchenman, APRN State Government and…
-
New technology allows monitoriing of ocean acidification as it occursBy Johanna Eurich, Freelance Journalist – AnchorageAlaska's Shellfish hatcheries are…
-
Jan. 20, 2016Legislators challenged by budget deficit caused by low oil pricesBy Associated PressThe Alaska legislative session started yesterday (Jan.…
-
"Haa shagoon ... it's our ancestors and future generations, everything we were and everything we will be."About 1,300 people gathered at the Dena'ina…