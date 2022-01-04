-
With the help of Eagle and Hawk’s Jay Bodner and Pamela Davis on vocals, the band Indian City, addresses Native issues through music, giving voice to…
Hip-hop artist Wake Self comes out of the Albuquerque, NM hip-hop scene with a strong belief in the power of music to change hearts and minds. His career…
This week on Earthsongs: June 26, 2017Born into a family of musicians, Marc Brown of Marc Brown & The Blues Crew was raised in Huslia, Alaska. He learned…
From Alberta’s wild rose country, Cree/Metis guitarist and vocalist A.W. Cardinal and multi-instrumentalist Jasmine Colette form the band Blue Moon…