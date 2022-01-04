dry tundra

Search Query
KNBA Newscasts
KNBA News - Record for lack of snow broken over the weekend, new record for warmth may be set
Feb. 23, 2016Anchorage sets new record of 37 days without snowBy The Associated PressA nearly 60-year-old record for no snowfall in Anchorage went down…
