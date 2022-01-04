drinking water

-
9/20/16The lack of running water and flush toilets in more than three thousand Alaska homes causes health problems, but another issue looms even larger:…
-
The slide show above gives glimpses of life in the dozens of villages in Alaska that lack flush toilets and running water. To find out more, click on the…
-
House and Senate budget negotiators yesterday reached agreement on one part of the state budget before them. They agreed to fully fund the per-student…
-
May 1, 2015Over the past four days, we have brought you stories that go out into the field for an in-depth look at Alaska's rural sanitation situation - a…
-
April 30, 2015What if you didn’t have piped water and sewer, and the government wasn’t picking up the tab to get you some? How would you find a low-cost…
-
April 28, 2015Most of us have never lived with without running water at home. Today, we’ll learn about some people who are just getting used to it, and…
-
April 27, 2015How the lack of running water and flush toilets affects public health in AlaskaYou don't have to go to a foreign country to find Third World…
-
April 15, 2015News Director Joaqlin Estus is producing a series of stories about rural sanitation in Alaska. Check back to see photos and interviews in…
-
3/20/15Senators on the Finance Committee Thursday questioned Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials, asking just how bad would it be to…
-
State contributes 25% required match for federal fundsMembers of the Legislative Bush Caucus last week in a “Lunch and Learn” session on rural sanitation…